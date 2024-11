On 9 October 2024, Hisham Zebian, IADC’s VP – Eastern Hemisphere, had the honor of presenting at the Sustainable Safety Culture Forum organized by Mission Performance at the Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy (SADA). IADC discussed data from the Incident Statistic Program, which has tracked safety and accident information for the drilling industry since 1962.

Thank you to Christiaan Mcleod for inviting IADC to speak, Faisal Al-Daihani and his team for hosting us, and everyone who attended.