IADC Nigeria Chapter Hosts HSE Awards & Technical Session

The 2024 IADC Nigeria Chapter HSE Awards and Technical Session was held on 13 September. Chapter Chairman Mr. Chuks Enwereji discussed workplace stress during the event’s safety moment. He then delivered an update on the state of the Nigeria Oil & Gas industry, providing valuable insights into the current landscape.

A special mention was given to the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) IADC Student Chapter, the first of its kind in Nigeria. The chairman celebrated the presence of students from the PTI Student Chapter, recognizing the importance of nurturing future talent. Since its inception, the PTI IADC Student Chapter has organized several initiatives, including technical sessions and inter-level drilling quiz competitions, demonstrating their passion for industry excellence. The PTI Student Chapter extended its deepest gratitude to both IADC Headquarters and the IADC Nigeria Chapter for their continuous support.

Guest speakers delivered thought-provoking presentations. Mrs. Ihuoma Okorie, CEO of Clintas Energy Resources Limited, addressed the critical topic “Competency Training in the Oil & Gas Industry.” Engr. Mercy Ntuk, HSSE Lead at Unitech Drilling Company Limited, followed with an engaging session on the topic “Developing and Sustain Competency in Critical Roles.”

The Chapter honored Member companies that actively participated in the 2023 Incident Statistics Program (ISP), with their reports meticulously analyzed by the HSE Committee. A total of ten companies submitted their 2023 reports, and after careful review, Shelf Drilling Offshore Services Limited emerged as the top performer for their exemplary safety practices. The following companies were recognized:

Aviam Offshore Engineering Company Limited

Charlvon Limited

Depthwize Nigeria Limited

Geoplex Drillteq Limited

Ocean Deep Drilling ESV Nigeria Limited

Pacific International Drilling West Africa Limited

Selective Marine Oil and Gas Limited

OES Energy Services

Unitech Drilling Company Limited

Shelf Drilling Nigeria Limited

The 2024 HSE Awards & Technical Session was a resounding success, bringing together key industry stakeholders, government and regulatory agencies, and directors of Member companies. It was a vibrant and interactive event filled with enriching presentations, valuable insights, and a strong sense of collaboration within the industry.