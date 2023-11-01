IADC Maintenance & Equipment Reliability Committee Hosts First Happy Hour

The IADC Maintenance and Equipment Reliability Committee recently hosted its first happy hour at McIntyre’s in the Houston Heights. The event, sponsored by Forum Energy Technologies and Southwest Oilfield Products, brought together over 50 industry professionals to discuss a wide range of topics. Drilling contractor Members in attendance included Independence Contract Drilling, Transocean, Precision Drilling, Nabors, Patterson-UTI, Noble, and Scandrill. Be on the lookout for the next MER Committee meeting in Q1 of 2024.

If you would like to get involved, please email Thad Dunham.