IADC Lexicon Featured Term for May 2024

Topics

The IADC Lexicon is an oil and gas dictionary of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), IADC guidelines, and Well Control Institute. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This month’s featured term is:

Decommissioning Plan

The licensee, the lessee, or as the case may be, the operator shall submit decommissioning plan to the competent authority including description of –

  1. risk during and following a possible removal;
  2. methods intended to be used in the event of a possible removal, including re-floating of the structure;
  3. analyses planned to be carried out;
  4. operations planned to be carried out in the event of a possible removal;
  5. consequences of a possible removal in respect of adjacent fields and facilities;
  6. other matters of importance; and
  7. measures, if any, designed to secure the area against possible future pollution from abandoned wells or polluted deposits of cuttings.

Source: Petroleum and Natural Gas (Safety in Offshore Operations) Rules, 2008, India, 18th June 2008.

