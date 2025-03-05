IADC Attends 11th Session of the IMO Ship Systems and Equipment Subcommittee

The IMO’s 11th session of the Ship Systems and Equipment (SSE) Subcommittee was convened the week of 24 February. This session’s agenda included the progression of work items, among others, related to: lifesaving systems associated with component fabrication and maintenance considerations; and further assessment of firefighting technologies and flame-resistant materials.

IADC participated in working group discussions at this session addressing goal-based development of certain lifeboat deployment performance criteria and details associated with recognition of personnel approved to service lifesaving appliances and related components. Engagement at this session enabled IADC to remain abreast of developing provisions and continue to assess implications for future requirements as they may result in provisions applied to MODUs.

IADC’s History with IMO

Since 1975, IADC has retained its observer delegate status at IMO. One of two upstream oil and gas associations having such access, IADC is prominently recognized and frequently referenced by the global maritime community for its specialization and proficiency in Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODUs) concerns. IMO member countries regularly consult with IADC on safety and environmental matters unique to MODUs.