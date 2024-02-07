DRILLBITS
IADC




IADC Announces 2024 Executive Committee

Topics

2024 IADC OFFICERS

BRAD JAMES, CHAIR

Enterprise Offshore Drilling

Mr. James has served as founding President, CEO and Board Member of Enterprise Offshore Drilling LLC since 2016. He previously served as Sr. Vice President – Marketing of Hercules Offshore from 2006 through 2016 and was responsible for managing worldwide marketing activity for Hercules drilling divisions. Prior to that he held various leadership roles at Transocean Offshore (including R&B Falcon and Cliffs Drilling), was founding President of Field Drilling Company and Vice President of Southland Drilling. He currently serves on the IADC Executive Committee and is a board member of IADC Drillers PAC and is a former Chairman of the IADC Houston Chapter. Mr. James obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Southwest Texas State University in 1981.

ANDY HENDRICKS, PAST CHAIR

Patterson-UTI

Mr. Hendricks has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Patterson-UTI since October 2012 and as a director of Patterson-UTI since June 2017. From April 2012 through September 2012, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Patterson-UTI. From May 2010 through March 2012, Mr. Hendricks served as President of Schlumberger Drilling & Measurements, a division of Schlumberger. Prior to that date, Mr. Hendricks worked for Schlumberger in various worldwide locations and capacities since 1988, including serving in numerous executive positions since 2003. Mr. Hendricks is a past Chair and member of the Executive Committee for the International Association of Drilling Contractors and a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr. Hendricks holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University.

KEVIN NEVEU, VICE CHAIR

Precision Drilling Corporation

Kevin Neveu is President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Precision Drilling Corporation and has held these positions since joining the company in 2007. Mr. Neveu has 43 years of experience in the oilfield services sector holding various technical, marketing, and management positions over his career. Mr. Neveu holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and is a graduate of the University of Alberta and is a registered Professional Engineer in the province of Alberta. He has also completed the Harvard Advanced Management Program in Boston, Massachusetts.

 

SCOTT MCREAKEN, SECRETARY/TREASURER

Northern Ocean Ltd.

Mr. Scott McReaken was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Drilling and Northern Ocean Groups in December 2018. Prior to this appointment Mr. McReaken has been a part of the Seadrill group companies since 2012, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sevan Drilling Ltd and Chief Financial Officer of North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.

Mr. McReaken has almost 20 years of experience in the offshore drilling industry, which includes various leadership roles in the United States, North Sea, West Africa and South America. Mr. McReaken began his career at Arthur Andersen LLP and is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor.

He holds a degree in business administration from The University of Texas at Austin and is a US citizen residing in Houston, Texas.

TIM McGARITY, DIVISION VP DRILLING SERVICES

NOV

Tim McGarity is the Director, Western Hemisphere Offshore at NOV’s Rig Technologies. During his tenure with NOV, Mr. McGarity has worked both land and offshore in operations and business development.

Prior to coming to the oilfield Mr. McGarity worked in international shipping for CP Ships, as the manager of the their Government/Military team. Mr. McGarity earned a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M Galveston, and is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

GENE STAHL, DIVISION VP NORTH AMERICA ONSHORE

Precision Drilling Corporation

Gene Stahl was appointed as President, North American Drilling in 2023 and previously held the position of Chief Marketing Officer since 2019. Since joining Precision Drilling in 1993, Mr. Stahl has progressed his way through the organization holding several positions with increasing responsibility, including Contracts, Investor Relations, Engineering, Manufacturing, Rig Construction, Procurement, Field Training and Development, and Health, Safety and Environment (HSE). Mr. Stahl holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Calgary and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School, Advanced Management Program.

JON RICHARDS, DIVISION VP OFFSHORE

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

Jon Richards has served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations for Diamond Offshore since 2020.  Mr. Richards has been with Diamond Offshore since 1997 and has over 26 years of experience in the offshore drilling industry.

Jon started his career as an Operations Development Trainee with Diamond and has since held various leadership roles and responsibilities managing operations in the United States, United Kingdom, West Africa, and Brazil.

Jon holds a degree in Business Management from Texas Tech University and participates in various roles as a member of the IADC.   In his free time, Jon enjoys spending time outdoors with his family and volunteering with youth sports.

JAMES “JIM” NOWOTNY, DIVISION VP INTERNATIONAL ONSHORE

Helmerich & Payne

Jim Nowotny is the Vice President International and Offshore Business Development at Helmerich & Payne.  He has extensive domestic and international leadership experience in multiple areas of the offshore and land drilling industry, including marketing and business development, commercial and technical contracts, operations, manufacturing, and engineering.  He has worked in the energy industry since 1995.

Prior to joining Helmerich & Payne, he worked for an international oil field equipment manufacturer.  There he was responsible for four manufacturing business units within Canada and the USA.  He oversaw all aspects of business operations, including the manufacturing, engineering, and business development groups. Jim also worked for over 16 years in various roles for Atwood Oceanics, an international offshore drilling contractor.  He worked in increasing roles of responsibility in the areas of engineering, operations, marketing, and business development.

Jim has a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University and has completed several executive education courses at Columbia Business School, Harvard Law School and Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

AT-LARGE MEMBERS:

  • ANTON DIBOWITZ, Valaris plc, Houston, Texas
  • CHRIS MENEFEE, Unit Drilling Company, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • IHAB TOMA, Vantage Drilling International, Dubai, UAE
  • MIKE GARVIN, Patterson-UTI Drilling Company LLC., Houston, Texas
  • PATRICK SCHORN, Borr Drilling Management UK Ltd., London, UK
  • ROBERT EIFLER, Noble Corporation plc, Sugar Land, Texas
  • ROBERT “BOB” GEDDES, Ensign Energy Services, Calgary, Canada
  • RODDIE MACKENZIE, Transocean Ltd., Houston, Texas
  • ALEXANDER “SANDY” ESSLEMONT, Parker Wellbore, Houston, Texas
  • SIGGI MEISSNER, Nabors Industries Ltd., Houston, Texas
  • SIMON DREW, KCA Deutag Drilling Ltd., Aberdeen, Scotland

7 February 2024

Thank You to ADES – Advanced Energy Systems for Supporting the IADC KFUPM Student Chapter!

7 February 2024

North Sea Chapter Thanks Workgroup Chairs for Their Years of Service

World Oil Forecast Breakfast 2024 at Norris Conference Center in Houston, Texas. Photos by Charlene Irani Photography

7 February 2024

2023 IADC Contractor of the Year Speaks at World Oil Forecast Breakfast

