IADC Announces 2024 Executive Committee

ANDY HENDRICKS, PAST CHAIR



Patterson-UTI

Mr. Hendricks has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Patterson-UTI since October 2012 and as a director of Patterson-UTI since June 2017. From April 2012 through September 2012, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Patterson-UTI. From May 2010 through March 2012, Mr. Hendricks served as President of Schlumberger Drilling & Measurements, a division of Schlumberger. Prior to that date, Mr. Hendricks worked for Schlumberger in various worldwide locations and capacities since 1988, including serving in numerous executive positions since 2003. Mr. Hendricks is a past Chair and member of the Executive Committee for the International Association of Drilling Contractors and a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr. Hendricks holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University.

KEVIN NEVEU, VICE CHAIR



Precision Drilling Corporation

Kevin Neveu is President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Precision Drilling Corporation and has held these positions since joining the company in 2007. Mr. Neveu has 43 years of experience in the oilfield services sector holding various technical, marketing, and management positions over his career. Mr. Neveu holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and is a graduate of the University of Alberta and is a registered Professional Engineer in the province of Alberta. He has also completed the Harvard Advanced Management Program in Boston, Massachusetts.

SCOTT MCREAKEN, SECRETARY/TREASURER

Northern Ocean Ltd.

Mr. Scott McReaken was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Drilling and Northern Ocean Groups in December 2018. Prior to this appointment Mr. McReaken has been a part of the Seadrill group companies since 2012, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sevan Drilling Ltd and Chief Financial Officer of North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.

Mr. McReaken has almost 20 years of experience in the offshore drilling industry, which includes various leadership roles in the United States, North Sea, West Africa and South America. Mr. McReaken began his career at Arthur Andersen LLP and is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor.

He holds a degree in business administration from The University of Texas at Austin and is a US citizen residing in Houston, Texas.