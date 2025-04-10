DrillersPAC 2-Gun Match Open for Registration

IADC is hosting the inaugural DrillersPAC 2-Gun Match to generate awareness and raise funds for DrillersPAC, IADC’s political action committee. DrillersPAC helps maximize the impact of IADC’s advocacy efforts by raising money to support political candidates aligned with IADC and its Members’ policy goals.

This event will take place on Friday 2 May 2025 at Renaissance Shooting Club in Todd Mission, Texas.

This will be an individual based shooting competition requiring advanced physical capabilities and firearm management. Participants should be comfortable with pistols and rifles, shooting from various physical positions, drawing and holstering a loaded pistol, and carrying a rifle with a sling.

In addition to supporting DrillersPAC, a portion of funds raised will be donated to the Magnolia I.S.D. Navy JROTC program. The Navy JROTC program is dedicated to developing student character and helping mature them into responsible citizens committed to achievement. Donations will assist in funding their annual events and competitions including drill team, marksmanship, and orienteering.

Thank you to the event sponsors:

Patterson UTI – Top Hand

– Top Hand PRT Offshore – Rig Manager

– Rig Manager Seadrill – Driller

– Driller Athens Group – Roughneck

– Roughneck Saber Drilling Fluid – Roughneck

Please contact Thad Dunham at thad.dunham@iadc.org if you have any questions.