Houston Chapter Hosts 14th Annual Sporting Clays Tournament

On 22 March, the IADC Houston Chapter hosted its 14th Annual Sporting Clays Tournament at Westside Sporting Grounds in Katy, Texas. Members enjoyed a day of networking, food, and some friendly competition.

The IADC Young Professionals Committee created their own team and joined in on the fun. YPs from Precision Drilling, Patterson-UTI, Transocean, and Wild Well Control were able to participate, thanks to the YP Committee sponsors.

Special shout out to everyone who made this event possible, including the IADC Houston Chapter Sporting Clays Committee and the event sponsors!

Photo Credit: Upstream Calendar