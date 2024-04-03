DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Houston Chapter Hosts 14th Annual Sporting Clays Tournament

Topics

On 22 March, the IADC Houston Chapter hosted its 14th Annual Sporting Clays Tournament at Westside Sporting Grounds in Katy, Texas. Members enjoyed a day of networking, food, and some friendly competition. 

The IADC Young Professionals Committee created their own team and joined in on the fun. YPs from Precision Drilling, Patterson-UTI, Transocean, and Wild Well Control were able to participate, thanks to the YP Committee sponsors. 

Special shout out to everyone who made this event possible, including the IADC Houston Chapter Sporting Clays Committee and the event sponsors! 

 

Photo Credit: Upstream Calendar

IADC Houston Chapter - LinkedIn

Related posts

3 April 2024

KFUPM Student Chapter Members Gain Insight at ADES Company Tour

Read more
3 April 2024

MIT Student Chapter Hosts Fire Safety Workshop

Read more
3 April 2024

A Swinging Success: Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter’s 26th Annual Golf Tournament & Gala

Read more