DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Young Professionals Committee Hosts Luncheon with Leaders & Networking Event at Astros Game

Topics

IADC’s Young Professionals (YP) Committee recently hosted two outstanding events for Members. 

The committee’s latest Luncheon with Leaders featured a panel of industry experts discussing career and personal growth, as well as how young professionals can differentiate themselves. Special thanks to Lindsy Sallee, Shuja Goraya, Amy Roddy, Richard Lynch, & Mike Nuss for sharing their industry wisdom with attendees!

Committee Members also enjoyed cheering on the Astros in their winning game against the Orioles. It provided an excellent opportunity for YPs to get together for some fun and informal networking.

Thank you to everyone who joined in on these events, and cheers to the YP Committee for a job well done!

1 August: IADC Young Professionals Summit

Next on the agenda? An event specifically designed for YPs in the drilling industry! This full-day event will offer a platform for YPs to network, exchange knowledge, and discuss key trends and challenges with peers as the next generation of talent in the industry.

IADC Young Professionals Committee - LinkedIn

Related posts

16 July 2024

Around 500 Professionals Gather in Madrid for IADC World Drilling 2024

Read more
16 July 2024

IADC Participates in Suriname Energy, Oil & Gas Summit 2024

Read more
16 July 2024

Meet Us On the San Antonio Riverwalk – Venue Change for 2025 Annual General Meeting!

Read more