Young Professionals Committee Hosts Luncheon with Leaders & Networking Event at Astros Game

IADC’s Young Professionals (YP) Committee recently hosted two outstanding events for Members.

The committee’s latest Luncheon with Leaders featured a panel of industry experts discussing career and personal growth, as well as how young professionals can differentiate themselves. Special thanks to Lindsy Sallee, Shuja Goraya, Amy Roddy, Richard Lynch, & Mike Nuss for sharing their industry wisdom with attendees!

Committee Members also enjoyed cheering on the Astros in their winning game against the Orioles. It provided an excellent opportunity for YPs to get together for some fun and informal networking.

Thank you to everyone who joined in on these events, and cheers to the YP Committee for a job well done!