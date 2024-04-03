Standard Format Equipment List for Floating Units: Open for Comments

The IADC Standard Format Equipment List for Floating Units has been developed to provide a comprehensive summary of all relevant items of equipment and to streamline the tender process for both contractors and operators.

The IADC Standard Format Equipment List for Floating Units was last released in 1993. Under the auspices of IADC’s Contracts Committee, a Workgroup was formed to review and revise the equipment list. A draft has been completed and is now available for Member review and input.

We welcome you to review the newly revised IADC Standard Format Equipment List for Floating Units, input your comments in the space provided, and email to contractscommittee@iadc.org. The comment period will close on 30 April 2024.