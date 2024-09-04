BSEE Finalizes Improved Safety Regulations for Novel Technologies and Challenging Conditions

On 30 August 2024, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) released its final rule to account for new and emerging technologies being deployed in support of offshore oil and gas well development of High Pressure-High Temperature (HPHT) reservoir characteristics. Defined as bottom hole pressures exceeding 15,000 psi and temperatures greater than 350 degrees F, such reservoirs have compelled technological advancements that allow for safe and productive access to proven reserves previously considered unreachable.

As novel and innovative capabilities continue to take shape, BSEE is interested to validate such technologies via these provisions. In particular, this rule will, among other things:

Require submission of information from the operator to assess operational and economic feasibility of novel technologies in the HPHT environment

Address the emerging need for certain safety barriers via incorporated industry standards

Require third party review of operator reservoir development plans to validate project safety and viability

With the release of this new rule, upstream interests operating on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf will, as always, continue to execute due regard for satisfying necessary safety requirements while further optimizing the safe and efficient operation of offshore oil and gas activities.