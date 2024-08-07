Brazil Chapter Gathers Members for Cook-Off Family Day 2024

The IADC Brazil Chapter recently hosted Brazil Cook-Off Family Day 2024. This annual networking event was a success, with plenty of delicious food, lively music, and activities for the whole family! Culinary teams from HMH and Kinetic Pressure Control participated.

Event sponsors included:

PLATINUM – DLC – Diesel Line Cambuí, Sotreq S/A and NOV

GOLD – Coutec Comercial

SILVER – Transocean, Camorim Serviços Marítimos LTDA, Avantis marine

A message from the Brazil Chapter:

Our thanks to everyone who once again supported our FAMILY DAY!!

Wonderful day shared with friends and family.

A special highlight for the DREAM TEAM – José Antonio Simensatto, Howdrey Couto Jacinto, and Flávio de Paula!