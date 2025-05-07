Bill Krull’s Story

The following is part of IADC’s 85th anniversary campaign, “Many Stories, One Voice,” which aims to showcase the real human stories behind the drilling industry.

Bill Krull – IADC Global Sales Manager

Exactly 15 years ago this January, I entered the industry having very little exposure to or insight into drilling and completions. My journey began as a consultant to IADC selling advertising for Drilling Contractor magazine, the IADC Membership Directory and websites. One of many IADC mentors, Mike Killalea, was tremendous in his interest in educating me on drilling contractors and the industry in general.

I quickly noticed that many professionals in the industry and employees of IADC were willing and interested in assisting new entrants to our industry. I began attending as many conferences as possible and volunteering on various committees, not only for education but also for networking. This proved beneficial in adopting an entirely new group of contacts, many of whom I now consider friends.

After nine years contracting to IADC, I was asked to come on board full time in 2019. My role has dramatically changed over time to include managing the Incident Statistics Program, technical software development workgroups, technical resources and forms development. The Incident Statistics Program was an area completely foreign to me, and IADC gave me an opportunity to learn. For this, I’m forever grateful, as I think it’s difficult to find a home where you have such opportunities to continue to have a career evolve – particularly at this point in my career.

Many thanks to IADC colleagues, mentors and members for our wonderful industry family!