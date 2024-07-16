Around 500 Professionals Gather in Madrid for IADC World Drilling 2024

The IADC World Drilling 2024 Conference & Exhibition took place 18-19 June in Madrid, Spain. There were around 500 attendees representing drilling contractors, operators, service companies, and training providers that joined us for two days of top-tier presentations and networking opportunities. Professionals from around the world gathered to explore the drilling industry’s challenges and opportunities from a strategic, leadership perspective.

Each year, the Exemplary Service Awards are presented at World Drilling to recognize individuals for their outstanding contributions to IADC and the drilling industry. Congratulations to Lamberto Nonno, Global HSE Director at Baker Hughes, for winning this year’s Exemplary Service Award! Lamberto’s leadership and contributions to the conference program committees for IADC World Drilling and IADC HSE&T Europe conferences have greatly enhanced the value of these programs that provide important education and networking opportunities for IADC Members and their guests.

Lamberto commented,

“This award is a testimony to the commitment that IADC has in operating as a lighthouse for our industry. And while directed to me as an individual, I believe that this exemplifies our industry culture. The future of the Oil and Gas industry is built on people who, especially in these years of change, are grinding away not only at producing more energy, but doing so in more sustainable, secure, and affordable ways. Many thanks to IADC for allowing me to help the whole industry in delivering the future of energy to the world.”

The World Drilling 2024 keynote presentations were delivered by Gary Buyers, Wells Director at Repsol, and Simon Johnson, President & Chief Executive Officer of Seadrill. The conference examined a wide variety of topics, including:

Market outlook

Geothermal focused sustainability

Artificial intelligence and digital solutions

Automation and robotics

Workforce attraction and retention

The industry funding challenge

Geopolitical risk

Preparing for the future

Energy transition

IADC sponsored 11 students to attend the conference, providing them with opportunities to expand their networks and learn more about the industry. Student delegates attended from the IADC Student Chapters at King Fahd University in Saudi Arabia, Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS in Malaysia, and Curtin University in Australia.