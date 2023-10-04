Accreditation Updates for October 2023

IADC welcomes these 12 newly-accredited training providers who have satisfactorily completed the approval process:
DIT
- Mission Performance LTD – Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire, UK
- Greatwall Drilling Company – Beijing, Beijing, China
- Egyptian Drilling Company (EDC), Training Centre – Nasr City, Cairo, Egypt
Basin United
- Jacam Catalyst, LLC – Gardendale, Texas, US
- Amerivax, Inc. – Odessa, Texas, US
- Primary Utility Services – Snyder, Texas, US
- JNV Safety Consulting – Hobbs, New Mexico, US
- Safety First, LLC – Gillette, Wyoming, US
RigPass
- Petrofins Company – Vijayanagar, Bangalore, India
- Mulholland Energy Services – Midland, Texas, US
WellSharp
- Petroleum and Natural Gas Institute of Technology and Training (PNGIT) – Dammam, Saudi Arabia
- Oil & Gas Group – Rio de Janerio, Brazil