Accreditation Updates for October 2023

IADC welcomes these 12 newly-accredited training providers who have satisfactorily completed the approval process:

DIT

  • Mission Performance LTD – Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire, UK 
  • Greatwall Drilling Company – Beijing, Beijing, China 
  • Egyptian Drilling Company (EDC), Training Centre – Nasr City, Cairo, Egypt

Basin United

  • Jacam Catalyst, LLC – Gardendale, Texas, US
  • Amerivax, Inc. – Odessa, Texas, US 
  • Primary Utility Services – Snyder, Texas, US
  • JNV Safety Consulting – Hobbs, New Mexico, US 
  • Safety First, LLC – Gillette, Wyoming, US 

RigPass 

  • Petrofins Company – Vijayanagar, Bangalore, India 
  • Mulholland Energy Services – Midland, Texas, US 

WellSharp

  • Petroleum and Natural Gas Institute of Technology and Training (PNGIT) – Dammam, Saudi Arabia
  • Oil & Gas Group – Rio de Janerio, Brazil

