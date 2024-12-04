Accreditation Updates for December 2024

IADC welcomes these 8 newly-accredited training providers who have satisfactorily completed the approval process:
Basin United
- CP Well Testing – Casper, Wyoming, US
- Tellus Consulting, LLC. – Midland, Texas, US
- Estis Compression, LLC. – Kilgore, Texas, US
H2S Safe
- Saudi Global Institute – Dammam, KSA
- Gulf Technical & Safety Training Centre (GTSC) – Abu Dhabi, UAE
- Quintana WellPro – Neuquen, Argentina
MPD
- Well Control School – Houston, Texas, US
RigPass
- Results In Performance S.A. de C.V. – Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico