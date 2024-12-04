DRILLBITS
Accreditation Updates for December 2024

IADC welcomes these 8 newly-accredited training providers who have satisfactorily completed the approval process:

Basin United

  • CP Well Testing – Casper, Wyoming, US
  • Tellus Consulting, LLC. – Midland, Texas, US
  • Estis Compression, LLC. – Kilgore, Texas, US

H2S Safe

  • Saudi Global Institute – Dammam, KSA
  • Gulf Technical & Safety Training Centre (GTSC) – Abu Dhabi, UAE 
  • Quintana WellPro – Neuquen, Argentina  

MPD

  • Well Control School – Houston, Texas, US

RigPass

  • Results In Performance S.A. de C.V. – Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico
IADC ACCREDITATION

