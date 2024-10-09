Washington, D.C., Updates for October 2024

U.S. House of Representatives Passes Key Legislation Before Campaign Season

Congress overwhelmingly passed a funding bill last week to avert a government shutdown on September 30th, the end of the U.S. government’s fiscal year. The spending package, negotiated by the House and Senate, would fund the government at current levels through December 20, 2024, setting up another spending fight right before the holidays. The House and Senate have adjourned and will not return to the Capitol until after the elections in November.

But before they headed back to their districts and states for the final campaign stretch, the House of Representatives approved a number of energy, environment and natural resources bills that will see Senate action when they return.

The House advanced H.R. 7073, the “Next Generation Pipelines Research and Development Act,” by a vote of 373-41. The bill, out of the Science, Space and Technology Committee, would increase federal research and collaborations related to pipelines.

During floor debate, bipartisan members heralded the importance of improving aging pipelines that are becoming more prone to malfunction and leaks. Sponsor Representative Randy Weber (R-Texas) said the bill would help the Department of Energy adopt a “new and more modern approach to pipeline research development.” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), the Science Committee’s ranking member, called the bill “much-needed harm-reduction legislation.”

The House also advanced H.R. 7370, the “Geothermal Energy Opportunity Act,” from Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah). The bill would establish a deadline for the Interior Department to process geothermal power project applications.

The House even cleared firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s H.R. 7422, the “Geothermal Cost-Recovery Authority Act,” so the Interior Department can seek reimbursement from companies to offset the cost of permitting and hire third-party experts to review permits. “At a time when permitting is a contentious word in Washington, this bill shows that both parties can come together around common-sense approaches,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Also passed was H.R. 6474, from Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.), which would expedite permitting for geothermal projects in regions with recent energy development or environmental impact studies.

And a final bill was passed, H.R. 5509, the “Electronic Permitting Modernization Act,” from Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), which would require the Interior Department to modernize its electronic permitting system and expand online options for permits.