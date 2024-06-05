Washington, D.C., Updates for June 2024

The U.S. Department of Energy sets an explicit price ceiling to refill oil reserves

The Department of Energy (DOE) has recently increased the price it is willing to pay to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), the country’s emergency oil reserves that have diminished to nearly the lowest level in four decades.

The SPR is the world’s largest emergency oil stash. President Gerald Ford created the SPR in 1975 after the Arab oil embargo spiked gasoline prices and damaged the economy. Presidents have tapped the stockpile to calm oil markets during war involving oil producing countries or when hurricanes hit oil infrastructure along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The oil is held in heavily guarded underground caverns at four sites on the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

The DOE said that it will pay as much as $79.99 a barrel for oil, the first time the Biden administration has set an explicit price ceiling.