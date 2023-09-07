Upcoming DEC Tech Forums

Date: 19 September 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Hess Corporation / Virtual via Zoom

Address: 1501 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Registration is currently open and a full agenda is now available for the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee’s Q3 Tech Forum exploring “How Do We Design and Drill Better Wells – Today and Tomorrow?”

As it’s often said, we need to work smarter not harder. With the ongoing and significantly increasing demand for energy and upstream exploration, well development must not only just carry on, but increase. In order to offset the decline of aging reserves and the delays with development caused by multiple issues, including permits and lease delays, we need to incorporate a host of additional elements in our engineering design and operations. Today, wells that we drill need to be financially viable as well as sustainable, which causes us to think about the multi-purpose functionality of our wells throughout their lifetime.

This forum will focus on how drilling engineers can derive an optimal design, execution and delivery of oil and gas and associated energy wells, while ensuring sustainability, end of life and options for repurposing throughout the life of the well. The forum will explore techniques, technologies and best practices to achieve these multi-purpose objectives with designing and drilling wells today.

The DEC’s Q3 forum will focus on exploring new technologies and techniques that can facilitate drilling a better well, rather than the current “Gold Standard” of well construction.