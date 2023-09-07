Upcoming DEC Tech Forums

DRILLBITS
UPCOMING: DEC Q3 Tech Forum – “How Do We Design and Drill Better Wells – Today and Tomorrow?”

Date: 19 September 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Hess Corporation / Virtual via Zoom
Address: 1501 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Registration is currently open and a full agenda is now available for the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee’s Q3 Tech Forum exploring “How Do We Design and Drill Better Wells – Today and Tomorrow?”

As it’s often said, we need to work smarter not harder. With the ongoing and significantly increasing demand for energy and upstream exploration, well development must not only just carry on, but increase. In order to offset the decline of aging reserves and the delays with development caused by multiple issues, including permits and lease delays, we need to incorporate a host of additional elements in our engineering design and operations. Today, wells that we drill need to be financially viable as well as sustainable, which causes us to think about the multi-purpose functionality of our wells throughout their lifetime.

This forum will focus on how drilling engineers can derive an optimal design, execution and delivery of oil and gas and associated energy wells, while ensuring sustainability, end of life and options for repurposing throughout the life of the well. The forum will explore techniques, technologies and best practices to achieve these multi-purpose objectives with designing and drilling wells today.

The DEC’s Q3 forum will focus on exploring new technologies and techniques that can facilitate drilling a better well, rather than the current “Gold Standard” of well construction.

LEARN MORE & REGISTER

UPCOMING: DEC Q4 Tech Forum – “Drilling’s Role in ESG, CCUS and Geothermal”

Date: 1 November 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Wellbore Integrity Solutions / Virtual via Zoom
Address: 1310 Rankin Rd, Houston, TX 77073

Registration is currently open for the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee’s Q4 Tech Forum exploring “Drilling’s Role in ESG, CCUS and Geothermal.

Abstract submissions are due by Monday, 18 September. Abstracts are invited to present on the following topics:

The role of the drilling engineer will be affected by overall emissions reductions projects and global energy transition agendas. EPA Class II injection wells for Oil and Gas production will become a larger percentage of the total wells drilled. Geothermal wells have been estimated to increase to 1,000 to 3,000 wells drilled per year in the next decade. The number of EPA Class VI wells used for geologic sequestration of carbon dioxide (i.e., carbon capture and underground storage) is also expected to increase. The goal of this forum is to review impacts on drilling engineers of environmental, social & governance (ESG); carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS); and geothermal on current and future drilling operations.

SUBMIT AN ABSTRACT
LEARN MORE & REGISTER

