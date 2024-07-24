Alert 24-6 – Uncontrolled release of lower marine riser package

After unlatching the lower marine riser package from the BOP due to pending weather conditions, there was an uncontrolled release of the riser string resulting in the lower marine riser package landing on the seabed. The riser string remained in the vertical position connected to the rig via 5 droop hoses which subsequently failed allowing the riser to fall to the seabed away from infrastructure. The rig was skidded away from the well center in the safe handling area. There were no injuries to personnel or damage to subsea assets…