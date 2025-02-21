Alert 25-2 – Lifeboat Unexpectedly Descends

In November 2024 while experiencing weather conditions of 60 Knots wind and a 5.0 meter (16ft) sea state, a lifeboat on board a drilling unit working in the North Sea unexpectedly descended to the sea without human intervention from its normally stowed position due to a winch failure. As the lifeboat reached the sea, the crew mobilized to the winch location and attempted to arrest further deployment of the cable, but due to the weather condition the stern wire failed, leaving the lifeboat attached only by the bow wire. Despite efforts to secure it, the bow wire later parted, and the lifeboat drifted away before being recovered…