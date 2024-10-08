Alert 24-8 – Dropped Object – Mud Hose Lifting Collar Insert

A new mud (Kelly, Rotary) hose assembly was installed in the derrick during Special Periodic Survey (SPS). During the yard stay multiple Dropped Object Prevention Scheme (DROPS) inspections were performed in the derrick by rig crew & a 3rd Party rope access team. The rig sailed to location and completed three off 17-1/2” top hole sections. During drilling of the top hole sections, multiple DROPS inspections were performed by the rig crew. On commencement of casing running in the first hole, one half of the hose lifting collar insert (ref Fig 2) detached from the hose assembly end connected to the top drive and fell to drill floor landing within the red zone….