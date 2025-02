Rig crews had just finalized positioning a rack of nitrogen cylinders/bottles nitrogen to begin the pre-charge process of the accumulator cylinders with nitrogen. One nitrogen cylinder, charged to 2,400psi, in a rack that was not connected to charge the accumulator suffered a rupture to the bottom of the cylinder. This rupture scattered the rack, debris, and the remaining 11 cylinders around the immediate area and port aft area of the rig…