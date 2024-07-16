IADC Participates in Suriname Energy, Oil & Gas Summit 2024

In June 2024, IADC was once again invited to participate in Suriname’s Energy, Oil & Gas Summit (SEOGS). This annual event has grown since it began in 2021, with over 1,000 participants in 2024 including key energy stakeholder groups from Caribbean and South American nations and beyond.

The summit focused on Suriname’s developing offshore oil and gas industry. Since the first oil discovery in Block 58 in 2020, exploration efforts have expanded into other areas. Construction of production wells is expected to begin in 2026, with oil production beginning in 2028. Total Energies plans to announce the country’s first Final Investment Decision (FID) for expected offshore development by the end of 2024.

At SEOGS 2024, IADC hosted a technical session on drilling and completions technologies featuring experts from Petronas, Vallourec S.A., and the Archer Well Company. This session, along with others, highlighted new technologies that improve drilling and production efficiency while reducing emissions.

In conjunction with the SEOGS event, IADC, IOGP, and other industry associations met with Suriname Ministry officials to continue regulatory discussions addressing health, safety, and environmental pursuits, as well as local workforce development. IADC looks forward to continuing to support these efforts, which are expected to benefit Suriname’s economy and global energy security.