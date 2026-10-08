Texas A&M Student Chapter Hosts Precision Drilling’s Isabela Louback and Juan Carrasquilla

Isabela Louback, Director of Global Supply Chain, and Juan Carrasquilla, Evergreen Services Manager, both of Precision Drilling, recently spoke to the Texas A&M Student Chapter. They shared their career journeys and explained how a land drilling contractor operates, then went deeper into Precision’s robotics technology, EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions, and AlphaAutomation™. Isabela also serves as Chair of IADC’s Supply Chain Committee.

Thank you Isabela and Juan for investing your time in the students and helping build the industry’s future workforce.

IADC Student Chapters provide an avenue for students to connect to global IADC activities, drilling industry professionals, and the industry as a whole. Chapter activities typically include opportunities to meet and exchange ideas, socialize, and learn about the drilling industry.