Congrats to the Recipients of the 2026 IADC Student Chapter Scholarships!

Since 2017, IADC Student Chapters have been dedicated to providing students with opportunities that go beyond traditional academic learning. The scholarship program is a key part of our ongoing commitment to encourage and empower the next generation of industry professionals.

We’re thrilled to celebrate these 11 outstanding students from Student Chapters outside the U.S. who have been selected to receive an academic scholarship from IADC:

Abhinav Raj

Priyanshi Saxena

Haimanti Biswas

Ahmed El Sayed Mobasher

Eslam Khairy

Mohamed Yasser Al-Harmeel

Mossad Moh. Elsherbiny

Yousef Mohamed Ahmed

Badreddine Younes

These exceptional individuals represent the future of our industry. We’re proud to support each of you on your academic and professional journeys!

The list of scholarship winners from Student Chapters in the United States was shared in last month’s issue of DrillBits.