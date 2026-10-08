DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Congrats to the Recipients of the 2026 IADC Student Chapter Scholarships!

Topics

Since 2017, IADC Student Chapters have been dedicated to providing students with opportunities that go beyond traditional academic learning. The scholarship program is a key part of our ongoing commitment to encourage and empower the next generation of industry professionals.

We’re thrilled to celebrate these 11 outstanding students who have been selected to receive an academic scholarship from IADC:

Brandon Ferguson
Ben Petrie
Charles Alford
Chance Wilber
Elias Efendi
Owen Matthew Vetter
Daisy Portillo
Neeharika Madankar
Aedan Mills
Andrea Comer
Joey Andrade

These exceptional individuals represent the future of our industry. We’re proud to support each of you on your academic and professional journeys!

IADC STUDENT CHAPTERS

Related posts

Screenshot

8 October 2026

Texas A&M Student Chapter Hosts Precision Drilling’s Isabela Louback and Juan Carrasquilla

Read more
8 October 2026

Accreditation Updates for October 2026

Read more
8 October 2026

Membership Updates for October 2026

Read more