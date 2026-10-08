Congrats to the Recipients of the 2026 IADC Student Chapter Scholarships!

Since 2017, IADC Student Chapters have been dedicated to providing students with opportunities that go beyond traditional academic learning. The scholarship program is a key part of our ongoing commitment to encourage and empower the next generation of industry professionals.
We’re thrilled to celebrate these 11 outstanding students who have been selected to receive an academic scholarship from IADC:
These exceptional individuals represent the future of our industry. We’re proud to support each of you on your academic and professional journeys!