IADC Geothermal Committee to Meet in Copenhagen on 19 November

The IADC Geothermal Committee will hold its next meeting on 19 November in Copenhagen, immediately following the IADC Geothermal Conference at the same venue, the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel Copenhagen. Members can attend in person or online, and everyone is asked to register in advance.

Agenda

Formalities: new members, past minutes, and today’s agenda Committee chair update and feedback from the conference and simulator session Guideline work group updates, by chapter or for the entire guideline Status of the model contracts for geothermal drilling Feedback from other industry meetings held since our last committee meeting (all) Share your recent industry success. This is a chance for members to highlight their latest wins. Going forward, we also hope to invite or nominate people we know have recently completed an outstanding job. Committee next steps: make your voice heard. Topics for discussion include: Monthly education sessions?

Well control alerts?

Other ideas? API group update: document construction, overlap, and synergies Any other business (AOB)

Questions can be directed to Lars Nydahl Jorgensen, IADC Staff Liaison to the Geothermal Committee, at lars.nydahl@iadc.org.