IADC Supports San Jacinto College Workforce Grant Selected for DOE Funding

A partnership that started at an IADC Committee event is now helping build energy workforce training in the Houston region.

San Jacinto College’s POWER Pathways project, which IADC backed with a letter of support, has been selected for $298,260 in U.S. Department of Energy funding. The money comes through DOE’s Partnerships for Academic-Industry Career Training (PACT) Initiative, which announced nearly $11.1 million for eight projects on October 15.

The relationship began when the IADC Supply Chain Committee planned and hosted a mock interview event and invited San Jacinto students to take part. That connection led to IADC’s role as an industry partner on the grant.

POWER Pathways will add a three-course energy concentration to San Jacinto’s Logistics and Supply Chain Management program. The courses cover energy logistics, GIS and geospatial technologies, and super intelligence (SI) applications. The project could also provide up to $80,000 in tuition assistance. IADC joins partners including LyondellBasell, INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA, Gulf Coast Workforce Board/Workforce Solutions, the Energy Industries Council, and Port Houston.

IADC is proud to help prepare the next generation of supply chain professionals for the energy industry.