Indian Institute of Technology Student Chapter Celebrates Two Years with Offshore Workshop and Anniversary Event

The IADC Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) (Indian School of Mines(ISM)) Dhanbad Student Chapter had a busy start to the fall, sending members to a major offshore workshop and celebrating its second anniversary.

Offshore Oil & Gas Workshop 2026, IIT Madras

From 27–29 September, chapter members attended the three-day Offshore Oil & Gas Workshop hosted by IIT Madras’s Department of Ocean Engineering. Sessions covered offshore energy, drilling techniques, safety and intelligent offshore systems.

Members did hands-on work in a MATLAB session, analyzing historical production data to solve production problems. They also presented their own projects in a poster session and got technical feedback from experts. Professionals from ONGC and Indian Oil explained how offshore operations run day to day, and members learned about India’s deepwater exploration efforts, including the Samudra Manthan project. Members came away with stronger technical and presentation skills and a clearer view of how classroom concepts apply in the field.

Second Anniversary Celebration

On 3 October, 80 students gathered in Management Hall at IIT(ISM) Dhanbad to mark the chapter’s second anniversary. Esteemed industry guests shared their experiences with students.

The program included a “Spot the Dropout” quiz, along with student dance and music performances. The evening closed with a felicitation of the guests and a cake-cutting.

Congratulations to the Chapter on two years of growth, and on events that keep connecting students with the industry they’re preparing to join.