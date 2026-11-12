DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition Raises $50,000 for Veterans, Advocacy and Local Students

IADC’s 4th Annual DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition was our biggest yet. Thirty-two four-person teams competed over two days at Renaissance Shooting Club in Todd Mission, Texas, and together they raised $50,000.

The money will go to three causes: Camp Hope, which supports veterans and their families; DrillersPAC, which funds IADC’s advocacy for the drilling industry; and the Magnolia High School JROTC program, which helps develop the next generation of young leaders.

Teams worked through six shooting stages, with breakfast and lunch in between. The competition was serious, but the day was just as much about spending time with industry friends.

IADC thanks every shooter, sponsor and volunteer who made this year’s event a success. We look forward to seeing you on the range next year.

For questions about future events or sponsorship opportunities, contact Thad Dunham at Thad.Dunham@iadc.org.