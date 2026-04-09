Students Attend Special AI Session in Conjunction with International Drilling Conference

On 16 March, IADC was pleased to host Alex Groh with Patterson Energy as a guest speaker for 18 IADC Student Chapter Members attending the IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference in Galveston, Texas. Alex’s presentation, titled “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Industry,” was both timely and highly engaging, sparking a great deal of discussion among student delegates.

Alex Groh brings a wealth of expertise on this topic. He holds degrees in petroleum engineering and computer science from Texas A&M University and Georgia Institute of Technology. He has spent his career at Patterson-UTI, holding several roles in operations, drilling optimization, data science, and digital solutions. Currently, he leads data science initiatives to augment drilling automation systems with artificial intelligence. Alex also currently serves as Co-Chair of the IADC Advanced Rig Technology Committee.

Special thanks to Alex for delivering an engaging session for our students!