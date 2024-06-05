Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Talks Mental Health & Celebrates Safety

The IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC) recently had a record-breaking 151 attendees at its Q2 Chapter meeting. The event featured a panel discussion centered on mental health, featuring esteemed panelists: Dr. Nosa Aihie, Darren Sutherland, Tina Welsh, Ann McCreath, and Mario Leopizzi. Following the panel, Executive and Performance Coach Ciarán McBreen delivered an engaging workshop on listening and mental health that resonated with attendees.

The Chapter then recognized and celebrated the winners of the IADC SAPC Annual Safety Awards for 2023:

Statistical Safety Performance

Best Recordable Incident Rate

Offshore Drilling Contractor: ADES / Vantage Drilling

Onshore Drilling Contractor: KCA Deutag

Individual Offshore Drilling Rig: Shelf Drilling “Odyssey”

Individual Onshore Drilling Rig: KCA Deutag “T-897”

Number of Consecutive Years Recordable Incident-Free

Best Individual Offshore Rig: Gulf Drilling International “Al-Wajba”

Best Individual Onshore Rig: KCA Deutag “T-872”

Safety Initiative Awards

Best Drilling Contractor Initiative: Vantage Drilling

Best Non-Drilling Contractor Initiative (>250 employees globally): Altrad Sparrow

Best Non-Drilling Contractor Initiative (<250 employees globally): Allrig

Highly Commendable Drilling Contractor Initiative: KCA Deutag

Highly Commendable Non-Drilling Contractor Initiative (>250 employees globally): Axess Middle East DMCC

Highly Commendable Non-Drilling Contractor Initiative (<250 employees globally): Global Gravity ApS

Congratulations to all of the winners for your dedication to safety excellence! Thank you to everyone who participated in this event and to International SOS for sponsoring!