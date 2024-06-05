Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Talks Mental Health & Celebrates Safety

The IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC) recently had a record-breaking 151 attendees at its Q2 Chapter meeting. The event featured a panel discussion centered on mental health, featuring esteemed panelists: Dr. Nosa Aihie, Darren Sutherland, Tina Welsh, Ann McCreath, and Mario Leopizzi. Following the panel, Executive and Performance Coach Ciarán McBreen delivered an engaging workshop on listening and mental health that resonated with attendees.
The Chapter then recognized and celebrated the winners of the IADC SAPC Annual Safety Awards for 2023:
Statistical Safety Performance
Best Recordable Incident Rate
- Offshore Drilling Contractor: ADES / Vantage Drilling
- Onshore Drilling Contractor: KCA Deutag
- Individual Offshore Drilling Rig: Shelf Drilling “Odyssey”
- Individual Onshore Drilling Rig: KCA Deutag “T-897”
Number of Consecutive Years Recordable Incident-Free
- Best Individual Offshore Rig: Gulf Drilling International “Al-Wajba”
- Best Individual Onshore Rig: KCA Deutag “T-872”
Safety Initiative Awards
Best Drilling Contractor Initiative: Vantage Drilling
Best Non-Drilling Contractor Initiative (>250 employees globally): Altrad Sparrow
Best Non-Drilling Contractor Initiative (<250 employees globally): Allrig
Highly Commendable Drilling Contractor Initiative: KCA Deutag
Highly Commendable Non-Drilling Contractor Initiative (>250 employees globally): Axess Middle East DMCC
Highly Commendable Non-Drilling Contractor Initiative (<250 employees globally): Global Gravity ApS
Congratulations to all of the winners for your dedication to safety excellence! Thank you to everyone who participated in this event and to International SOS for sponsoring!