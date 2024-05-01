Permian Basin Chapter Hosts Joint Luncheon with University of Texas Permian Basin Student Chapter on Campus

On 22 March, the IADC Permian Basin Chapter hosted a joint luncheon with the newly formed IADC University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) Student Chapter. The event was held at the UTPB Midland campus and lunch was hosted by HMH. Over 40 students attended the event, which also served as the UTPB Student Chapter’s inaugural meeting.

The discussion focused on how to bridge the gap between the UTPB Petroleum Engineering Department and the oil and gas industry. The group discussed the importance of mentoring, coaching, networking, and internships. They also talked about scholarships, attending IADC Conferences, collaborating with other student organizations, and sponsoring lunch and learn events.