Permian Basin Chapter Hosts Joint Luncheon with University of Texas Permian Basin Student Chapter on Campus

On 22 March, the IADC Permian Basin Chapter hosted a joint luncheon with the newly formed IADC University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) Student Chapter. The event was held at the UTPB Midland campus and lunch was hosted by HMH. Over 40 students attended the event, which also served as the UTPB Student Chapter’s inaugural meeting. 

The discussion focused on how to bridge the gap between the UTPB Petroleum Engineering Department and the oil and gas industry. The group discussed the importance of mentoring, coaching, networking, and internships. They also talked about scholarships, attending IADC Conferences, collaborating with other student organizations, and sponsoring lunch and learn events.

 

About IADC Student Chapters 

IADC’s Student Chapter program was started in 2017 when the need for a formal vehicle for engaging with the next generation of young professionals was identified. At that time, students were also expressing a desire for opportunities to engage with the drilling industry while still in school. The IADC Student Chapter program serves as a supplement to the academic aspect provided by the universities. The Chapters provide unique opportunities for students to learn about the practical side of the industry and their future professions. These opportunities generally consist of attending conferences, rig tours, and other industry events.

IADC Student Chapters

