IADC and Wild Well Control teamed up to deliver an Introductory WellSharp course to students in the IADC Missouri University of Science & Technology Student Chapter. The course was held 20-21 April at the Missouri S&T campus. The class had a large turnout of 26 students, despite taking place on a weekend.

Many thanks to Wild Well for supporting the students at Missouri S&T and introducing them to drilling operations & well control!