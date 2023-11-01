DRILLBITS
IADC Welcomes New Student Chapter at Petroleum Training Institute in Nigeria

IADC is pleased to announce the 16th addition to our Student Chapter program – Petroleum Training Institute located in Effurun, Delta State, Nigeria. This is the IADC’s first Student Chapter established in Africa. 

The Petroleum Training Institute (P.T.I.) “was established in 1973 by the Federal Government of Nigeria as a prerequisite for the membership of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to train indigenous middle-level manpower to meet the labour force demands of the Petroleum and Allied Industry in Nigeria and the West African sub region.” 

We are thrilled that P.T.I. has joined the IADC Student Chapter program, and we can’t wait to see what this first year has in store for the Chapter! 

About IADC Student Chapters 

IADC’s Student Chapter program was started in 2017 when the need for a formal vehicle for engaging with the next generation of young professionals was identified. At that time, students were also expressing a desire for opportunities to engage with the drilling industry while still in school. The IADC Student Chapter program serves as a supplement to the academic aspect provided by the universities. The Chapters provide unique opportunities for students to learn about the practical side of the industry and their future professions. These opportunities generally consist of attending conferences, rig tours, and other industry events.

IADC Student Chapters

