IADC Texas A&M Student Chapter Tours Patterson-UTI Rig During Showcase Event

On 14 December, 6 students from the IADC Texas A&M Student Chapter attended Patterson-UTI’s Multi Service Showcase “From Bit to Barrel.” During the event, the students took their first rig tour where they got to view the driller’s cabin and other areas of the rig. They also learned about some of Patterson’s innovations including directional drilling tools, fracking equipment, and energy-efficient, lower-emissions technology.

The group had the opportunity to network with industry professionals and gain insights from Patterson personnel. The students had an outstanding time, topped off with perfect weather and tasty tacos. Many thanks to Patterson for the exceptional hospitality and for providing this invaluable learning opportunity to our Student Chapter Members!