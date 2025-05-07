IADC Suez University Chapter Organizes Petroleum Engineering Advancements & Knowledge Summit

On 29 April, the IADC Suez University Student Chapter organized an impactful one-day event alongside the SPE Student Chapter at the British University in Egypt (BUE). The first-ever Petroleum Engineering and Advancements Summit, also known as PEAKS 2025, brought together students, professionals, and industry leaders.

Attendees had the opportunity to engage with industry pioneers through expert-led sessions that delivered real-world knowledge and valuable technical insights. There were many technical sessions and live demonstrations, as well as opportunities for students to network in person with top energy companies. The event celebrated dedication and potential through exciting giveaways and competitions.

According to Ahmed Mobasher, IADC Suez University Treasurer: