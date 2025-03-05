IADC Geothermal Well Classification Now Available

The IADC Geothermal Well Classification has recently been published. This comprehensive framework represents a significant milestone in standardizing geothermal well classifications across the industry. Developed through extensive collaboration with industry experts, this classification system aims to enhance efficiency, safety, and cross-sector collaboration in geothermal development.
Thank you to everyone involved in developing this vital resource, including the IADC Geothermal Committee workgroup:
- Scott Farmer, H&P, Author
- Alexander Heger, OMV
- Bruce Gatherer, Iceland Drilling Company
- Daria Ivakhnenko, Black Reiver Consulting
- Elliot Howard, Fervo Energy
- Kevin Gray, Black Reiver Consulting
- Lars Nydahl Jorgensen, IADC
- Rafael Wagner, OMV
- Régis Studer, Consultant for Helmerich & Payne
- Shaun Toralde, Weatherford
- Steve Nas, WellSpec AP
This classification will serve as a standalone document and will also be the first chapter in a Geothermal Well Drilling Guideline, which is planned to be published in 2026. This guideline, in turn, will be designed to become part of the IADC Drilling Manual.