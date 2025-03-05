DRILLBITS
IADC Geothermal Well Classification Now Available

Topics

The IADC Geothermal Well Classification has recently been published. This comprehensive framework represents a significant milestone in standardizing geothermal well classifications across the industry. Developed through extensive collaboration with industry experts, this classification system aims to enhance efficiency, safety, and cross-sector collaboration in geothermal development.

Thank you to everyone involved in developing this vital resource, including the IADC Geothermal Committee workgroup:

  • Scott Farmer, H&P, Author
  • Alexander Heger, OMV
  • Bruce Gatherer, Iceland Drilling Company
  • Daria Ivakhnenko, Black Reiver Consulting
  • Elliot Howard, Fervo Energy
  • Kevin Gray, Black Reiver Consulting
  • Lars Nydahl Jorgensen, IADC
  • Rafael Wagner, OMV
  • Régis Studer, Consultant for Helmerich & Payne
  • Shaun Toralde, Weatherford
  • Steve Nas, WellSpec AP

This classification will serve as a standalone document and will also be the first chapter in a Geothermal Well Drilling Guideline, which is planned to be published in 2026. This guideline, in turn, will be designed to become part of the IADC Drilling Manual.

IADC GEOTHERMAL WELL CLASSIFICATION

