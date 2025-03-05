IADC Geothermal Well Classification Now Available

The IADC Geothermal Well Classification has recently been published. This comprehensive framework represents a significant milestone in standardizing geothermal well classifications across the industry. Developed through extensive collaboration with industry experts, this classification system aims to enhance efficiency, safety, and cross-sector collaboration in geothermal development.

Thank you to everyone involved in developing this vital resource, including the IADC Geothermal Committee workgroup:

Scott Farmer , H&P, Author

Alexander Heger , OMV

Bruce Gatherer , Iceland Drilling Company

Daria Ivakhnenko , Black Reiver Consulting

Elliot Howard , Fervo Energy

Kevin Gray , Black Reiver Consulting

Lars Nydahl Jorgensen , IADC

Rafael Wagner , OMV

R égis Studer , Consultant for Helmerich & Payne

Shaun Toralde , Weatherford

Steve Nas, WellSpec AP

This classification will serve as a standalone document and will also be the first chapter in a Geothermal Well Drilling Guideline, which is planned to be published in 2026. This guideline, in turn, will be designed to become part of the IADC Drilling Manual.