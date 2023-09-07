IADC Bookstore Now Offers Corporate Licensing Option for Video Training Content

IADC is excited to announce the launch of a corporate licensing option for video training content through the IADC Bookstore. Due to the broadening of IADC’s long-standing partnership with Moxie Media, companies can now take advantage of this offering for the first time.

For years, the IADC Bookstore has been a trusted source for individuals seeking Moxie Media’s exceptional video training courses. The “Video Training Content” section of the IADC Bookstore has undergone recent updates, showcasing an extensive range of courses including Moxie Media’s best-sellers.

Our collaboration with Moxie Media has evolved to benefit customers in new ways. In addition to purchasing a course for personal use, customers can now opt for a company license, granting company-wide use of the training course. Each course now features a convenient “Buy Company License” button, simplifying the process for corporations to provide their employees with access to dynamic and interactive training materials.

Companies can license Moxie’s eLearning content on their own Learning Management System (LMS) through our corporate licensing option. All of the eLearning courses we offer are compatible with any SCORM-compliant LMS.

Course licensing pricing is based on the number of employees at the company and the number of courses selected. For more information and a custom quote, simply click on the “Buy Company License” button corresponding to your desired course on the IADC Bookstore.

We invite you to empower your workforce with valuable knowledge and elevate your company’s training initiatives with IADC’s corporate licensing of Moxie Media courses.