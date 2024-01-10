IADC and OOC Comment on New U.S. EPA Rules Affecting MODUs

On 18 December 2023, the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) and the Offshore Operators Committee (OOC) submitted comments to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The comments were in response to the EPA’s proposed new rules for managing fluid discharges from ships, including Mobile Offshore Drilling Units, operating in U.S. Navigable Waters and on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.

The proposed rules aim to better control marine pollution from ballast water management systems, biofouling mitigation measures, and other related operational best practices. IADC and OOC support the EPA’s goal of protecting the marine environment. The associations highlighted that the final rules should account for differences between types of vessels and operations.

IADC and OOC also want to ensure consistency between the EPA’s domestic regulations and existing provisions from the International Maritime Organization on ballast water and biofouling. They plan to continue working with the EPA and other stakeholders to develop reasonable and effective strategies that support the marine environment.