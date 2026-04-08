HSET Committee Publishes New Casing Operations Guidelines

The IADC Health, Safety, Environment & Training (HSET) Committee recently published a new resource for casing operations. The Casing Operations Guidelines are intended to provide guidance and recommend practices to companies in the energy sector with a goal of improving safety for casing operations. A group of 24 individuals from 10 IADC Member companies participated in the development of this document.
According to Micah Backlund, IADC HSET Committee Co-Chair and VP – Global QHSE with H&P:
“The Casing Operations Guidelines are a great example of what we, as an industry, can accomplish when we work together. In today’s environment, where competition for resources continues to grow, it is more important than ever for IADC Members to leverage opportunities like this to solve industry-wide challenges rather than having each company address them in isolation. Beyond improving efficiency, these projects provide meaningful benefits to all impacted, such as standardizing processes across member companies, which in turn enhances both safety and performance for everyone involved. We look forward to sharing the Casing Operations Guidelines and exploring additional opportunities for collaboration in the future.”