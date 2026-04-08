HSET Committee Publishes New Casing Operations Guidelines

The IADC Health, Safety, Environment & Training (HSET) Committee recently published a new resource for casing operations. The Casing Operations Guidelines are intended to provide guidance and recommend practices to companies in the energy sector with a goal of improving safety for casing operations. A group of 24 individuals from 10 IADC Member companies participated in the development of this document.

According to Micah Backlund, IADC HSET Committee Co-Chair and VP – Global QHSE with H&P: