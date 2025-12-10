DRILLBITS
Congrats to the Recipients of the 2025 IADC Student Chapter Scholarships!

We’re thrilled to celebrate these 20 outstanding students who have been selected to receive an academic scholarship from IADC:

⭐️ Abdelaziz Elyasa
⭐️ Adeshina Badejo
⭐️ Ayann Tiam
⭐️ Diana Maury Fernandez
⭐️ Jemal W. Fentaw
⭐️ Sofia Rodriguez
⭐️ Umair Qureshi
⭐️ Arsalan Iqbal (B.Eng, MS)
⭐️ Abby Shartle
⭐️ Chance Wilber
⭐️ Moharjyoti Chakraborty
⭐️ Syed Uzairuddin Nehri
⭐️ Eslam Khaire
⭐️ Mohamed Meshref
⭐️ Youssef Sayed
⭐️ Badreddine Younes
⭐️ Caleb Schaffer
⭐️ Saad Waseim
⭐️ Muhammad Towhidul Islam
⭐️ Aluah Rockson

Since 2017, IADC Student Chapters have been dedicated to providing students with opportunities that go beyond traditional academic learning. These scholarships are part of our ongoing commitment to encourage and empower the next generation of industry professionals.

These exceptional individuals represent the future of our industry. We’re thrilled to support each of you on your academic and professional journeys. Cheers to your bright futures ahead –  we’re rooting for you!

IADC Student Chapters

