Congrats to the Recipients of the 2025 IADC Student Chapter Scholarships!

We’re thrilled to celebrate these 20 outstanding students who have been selected to receive an academic scholarship from IADC:
Since 2017, IADC Student Chapters have been dedicated to providing students with opportunities that go beyond traditional academic learning. These scholarships are part of our ongoing commitment to encourage and empower the next generation of industry professionals.
These exceptional individuals represent the future of our industry. We’re thrilled to support each of you on your academic and professional journeys. Cheers to your bright futures ahead – we’re rooting for you!