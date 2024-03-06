Upcoming DEC Tech Forum – “Energizing Our Future: Insights from Our New-Gen Engineers”

The IADC Drilling Engineers Committee will hold its Q1 Tech Forum on the topic “Energizing Our Future: Insights from Our New-Gen Engineers.”

Date: 26 March 2024

Time: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Central Time)

The event will be both in-person and virtual/online. The in-person event will be held at Wild Well Control, 2202 Oil Center Court, Houston, TX 77073. There is limited seating. Please register early to ensure your seat.

For questions about the DEC Committee in general, contact Linda Hsieh, +1 713 292 1945 or linda.hsieh@iadc.org.