Brazil Chapter Celebrates Members at 2023 Safety Award Ceremony

On 2 December, the IADC Brazil Chapter held its 2023 Safety Award Ceremony, an event that highlights collaboration and collective commitment to safety across the oil and gas industry.

The ceremony brought together leaders and professionals who share a dedication to safety, recognizing rigs that achieved a remarkable feat: zero Lost Time Incidents during their operations in 2022.

Congratulations to the awarded companies that worked tirelessly to achieve this outcome – Diamond Offshore, Valaris Limited, Seadrill, Transocean, Constellation Oil Services, Foresea, Ventura Petroleo S.A., Helix Energy Solutions Group, and Noble Corporation.

The Chapter extends appreciation to everyone involved for the success of this event and for strengthening the industry’s commitment to safety.