2025 IADC Conferences – Mark Your Calendar!

IADC is pleased to announce its 2025 Conference schedule.

Every year we carefully curate events that bring together visionaries, experts, and decision-makers to discuss the most pressing challenges and promising innovations in the drilling industry.

This year—2025—IADC is also celebrating its 85th anniversary under the theme “Many Stories, One Voice.”

For 85 years, IADC has been a catalyst for industry collaboration, driving progress through unity. Our conferences serve as dynamic hubs where innovation thrives. They offer unparalleled networking opportunities, expert insights, and cutting-edge technology showcases. By participating, you become part of a legacy of collaborative problem-solving that continues to propel the drilling industry forward.

Join us in celebrating our rich history and shaping the future of drilling. Reserve your spot as an attendee, exhibitor, or sponsoring company at a 2025 IADC conference and be part of the next chapter in our industry’s evolution.