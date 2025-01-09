DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




2025 IADC Conferences – Mark Your Calendar!

Topics

IADC is pleased to announce its 2025 Conference schedule.

Every year we carefully curate events that bring together visionaries, experts, and decision-makers to discuss the most pressing challenges and promising innovations in the drilling industry.

This year—2025—IADC is also celebrating its 85th anniversary under the theme “Many Stories, One Voice.”

For 85 years, IADC has been a catalyst for industry collaboration, driving progress through unity. Our conferences serve as dynamic hubs where innovation thrives. They offer unparalleled networking opportunities, expert insights, and cutting-edge technology showcases. By participating, you become part of a legacy of collaborative problem-solving that continues to propel the drilling industry forward.

Join us in celebrating our rich history and shaping the future of drilling. Reserve your spot as an attendee, exhibitor, or sponsoring company at a 2025 IADC conference and be part of the next chapter in our industry’s evolution.

6-7 February 2025, Baku, Azerbaijan

19-20 February 2025, Houston, TX, USA

4-6 March 2025, Stavanger, Norway

25-26 March 2025, Vienna, Austria

14-15 May 2025, Bangkok, Thailand

15 May 2025, Houston, TX, USA

27-29 May 2025, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5-6 June 2025, Dallas, TX, USA

10-11 June 2025, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

19-20 August 2025, New Orleans, LA, USA

9-10 September 2025, Mexico City, Mexico

17-18 September 2025, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

23-24 September 2025, Naples, FL, USA

30 September – 1 October 2025, Reykjavík, Iceland

Click here to view the 2025 sponsorship opportunities.

For more information, please contact:

Western Hemisphere                       
iadcconferences@iadc.org
+1 713 292 1945

Eastern Hemisphere
europe@iadc.org
+31 24 675 2252

IADC Upcoming Events Page

Related posts

9 January 2025

Upcoming SPE DSATS/IADC ART Symposium

Read more
9 January 2025

Drilling Contractor’s Next Live Virtual Panel Discussion is 13 February

Read more
IADC Advocacy - Image - GovernmentAndIndustryAffairs - Washington DC - US Congress
9 January 2025

Washington, D.C., Updates for January 2025

Read more