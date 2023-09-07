YP Committee Hosts Luncheon with Leaders on “Identifying & Developing Personal Strengths”

On 3 August, the IADC Young Professionals Committee hosted its 2nd installment of the 2023 Luncheon with Leaders event series at The Petroleum Club of Houston. Young professionals gathered to network with colleagues and a select group of industry experts. A robust panel of industry leaders offered their unique insights into Identifying & Developing Personal Strengths. Following the presentations, attendees were joined by an executive at their table to engage and converse over a catered lunch. The programming was available free of charge to young professionals, thanks to our generous sponsors.

Industry leaders who presented at the event include:

Ally Cedeno – President & Founder, Women Offshore Foundation

Mike Garvin – President, Patterson-UTI Chris Menefee – President, Unit Drilling Brett Schellenberg – VP Digital Solutions, Nabors Molly Smith – VP Drilling & Completions, Murphy Oil

Thank you to everyone who made this event possible, including attendees, organizers, presenters, and sponsors!

YP Committee sponsors for 2023 include Cactus Drilling, Caterpillar, Derrick, H&P, Joliet Electric Motors, Nabors, Noble, NOV, Patterson-UTI, Precision Drilling, Premium Oilfield Technologies, Transocean, Unit Drilling Company, & Valaris.