Virtual Panel Discussion on “Breaking Barriers: Drilling Contractors Engage on Interoperability” Now Available

Drilling Contractor recently hosted a live Virtual Panel Discussion (VPD), sponsored by NOV. The live VPD is titled “Breaking Barriers: Drilling Contractors Engage on Interoperability.”

The premise of interoperable rig-based systems appeals to many wellsite stakeholders for different reasons and value cases. However, the interoperable infrastructure must be in place before leveraging any technologies using it. We invite you to watch the replay of this discussion, as drilling contractors share some pain points for a D-WIS focused panel discussion and help us navigate our journey toward drilling and wells interoperable systems.

Speakers: 

Andy McMillan

Product Manager, Senior, H&P

ANIL GODUMAGADDA

Vice President, Digital Solutions, Patterson-UTI

RAFAEL GUEDES

Product Director, Nabors

TRAVIS MCGUIRE

Operations Performance Manager, Transocean

ROBERT VAN KUILENBURG

Offshore Performance Improvement Manager, Noble

JOHN MACPHERSON

Associate Fellow, Drilling Service, Baker Hughes (D-WIS technical SME)

AVINASH RAMJIT

Global Adoption & Excellence Advisor, ConocoPhillips (moderator)
