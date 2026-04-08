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UTP Student Chapter Organizes Upstream Heroes Program for First-Year Students

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On 7 February, the IADC Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) Student Chapter, in collaboration with the Petroleum Engineering Department UTP, successfully organized the Upstream Heroes Program for first-year Petroleum Engineering students.

The program was designed to bridge classroom learning with industry-inspired exposure through hands-on and interactive activities. Participants took part in an Explorace challenge, which fostered teamwork and critical problem-solving skills, as well as a survival skills module where they collaborated to design and construct their own oil rig structures.

The UTP Student Chapter expressed sincere appreciation to the Petroleum Engineering Department UTP, organizing committee members, and all participants for their strong commitment and continuous support in making this program a success.

IADC UTP STUDENT CHAPTER - LinkedIn

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