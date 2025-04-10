UT Permian Basin Student Chapter Organizes Lunch & Learn Sessions and Facility Tours

The IADC University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) Student Chapter has recently organized a series of Lunch & Learn sessions and attended various facility tours.

Over the last month or so, the students have participated in the following Lunch & Learn sessions:

The Wireline Group brought a wireline truck to the UTPB campus and taught the engineering students more about perforating operations, logging, and modern surveying methods.

Welltec presented their cutting-edge technology and innovative downhole tools, teaching students about advanced solutions designed to tackle the toughest downhole challenges.

Scott Gordon , on behalf of the IADC Student Chapter Program, talked to the students about the drilling industry, with a focus on drilling contracts between the operator and the drilling contractor.

BP Pump & Supply, Inc. taught the students more about artificial lift. The main topic covered was rod pump design, which is crucial to maximize production efficiency.

The DarkVision team introduced the students to their work in acoustic imaging technology, specializing in downhole inspections to improve the integrity and performance of wells.

In addition to the Lunch & Learn sessions, students also visited facilities. They took a shop tour at Stage 3 Separation, providing them with a firsthand look into technology for solid control equipment. They also visited Jacam Catalyst and received an insightful lab tour, where they got an inside look at the equipment and testing processes used for different types of lab testing.

Excellent work to the IADC UTPB Student Chapter for arranging these events, and many thanks to the companies and individuals providing these invaluable opportunities!